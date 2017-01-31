Peter Ricketts Works For Lockheed Martin, Who Trump Yesterday Cost $600 Million

Former Foreign Office Perm Sec Peter Ricketts is leading the news bulletins with his warning that the Queen has been put in a “very difficult position” by the Trump state visit. It’s surely nothing more than an amusing irony that Ricketts currently works as a paid strategic adviser to Lockheed Martin, the aerospace company that Trump has railed against in recent weeks. Just yesterday Trump forced Lockheed to cut their price for supplying new F35s by $600 million. And today Lockheed’s top British adviser is dumping on his trip to the UK…