Peter Ricketts Works For Lockheed Martin, Who Trump Yesterday Cost $600 Million

Former Foreign Office Perm Sec Peter Ricketts is leading the news bulletins with his warning that the Queen has been put in a “very difficult position” by the Trump state visit. It’s surely nothing more than an amusing irony that Ricketts currently works as a paid strategic adviser to Lockheed Martin, the aerospace company that Trump has railed against in recent weeks. Just yesterday Trump forced Lockheed to cut their price for supplying new F35s by $600 million. And today Lockheed’s top British adviser is dumping on his trip to the UK…

Tags:
People: /
January 31, 2017 at 10:15 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May asked how she’ll get on with President Trump:

“Haven’t you ever noticed that sometimes opposites attract?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Named: Article 50 Blockers who Voted For The EU Referendum Named: Article 50 Blockers who Voted For The EU Referendum
Revealed: Cake Mandarin is Labour Sponge-Lover Revealed: Cake Mandarin is Labour Sponge-Lover
Watch: Piers in High Heels Watch: Piers in High Heels
UKIP on NHS Counter-Attack UKIP on NHS Counter-Attack
Cake Gate: Civil Service Blog Says Cake is “Public Health Hazard” Cake Gate: Civil Service Blog Says Cake is “Public Health Hazard”
Watch: Farage Says Trump Ban is Right Watch: Farage Says Trump Ban is Right
Watch: Corbyn and Candidate Dodge Hamas Bullet Watch: Corbyn and Candidate Dodge Hamas Bullet
May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text May’s Speech to Republicans Full Text
Watch: McCluskey Faces Parliamentary Probe Watch: McCluskey Faces Parliamentary Probe
Queen Snubs Baroness Scotland Queen Snubs Baroness Scotland
Article 50: Tulip Siddiq Resigns Article 50: Tulip Siddiq Resigns
Article 50: Clive Lewis Bottles It Article 50: Clive Lewis Bottles It
UK Economy Defying Predictions Again UK Economy Defying Predictions Again
Telegraph Advertising on MailOnline Telegraph Advertising on MailOnline
Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again) Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again)
Disgraced Straw Delivers Church Lecture on Integrity Disgraced Straw Delivers Church Lecture on Integrity
Watch: Corbyn Mourns Death of Living Police Officer Watch: Corbyn Mourns Death of Living Police Officer
Julian Huppert Linked to Sultry French Star Julian Huppert Linked to Sultry French Star
MoD Chief: EU Irrelevant to UK Security MoD Chief: EU Irrelevant to UK Security