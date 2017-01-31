Icing on the Cake for “Wellbeing Workstream”

Guests on today’s Daily Politics enjoyed slice of cake dedicated to the Treasury’s over-zealous “wellbeing workstream“. More sweet defiance of yesterday’s killjoy ban on sugary treats which Guido revealed to a horrified Whitehall. Send over a slice…
Michael Gove on the LibDems:
“It is a tragedy that the party which is called Liberal Democrat is scarcely liberal and now anti-democratic.”