Soames Sorry For Woofing at Female MP

The SNP’s Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh complains to the Speaker that Nicholas Soames made a “woof woof” sound to her during the Trump debate. Soames apologises for the “canine salute”. His bark’s worse than his bite.
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”