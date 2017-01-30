Labour MEP Demands Purge of Biggest Donor and Prominent Brexiteer

Moves are being made at the highest level of the Labour Party to throw out their largest indivdual donor, the millionaire John Mills, who has given them nearly £2 million. He formed the pro-Brexit group “Labour Leave” to persuade Labour Party members to vote for Brexit, which was backed financially by Tory-supporting Brexit donors and has even paid £18,500 to UKIP. Labour Leave explain:

During the EU referendum campaign, Labour Leave co-organised events with other groups in favour of Brexit. These were cross-party events and included representatives from Labour, the Conservatives and UKIP, as well as non-partisan organisations. We sought clarity from the Electoral Commission to ensure we were compliant, and they advised us to pay our share of the cost in the form of a donation. This one-off payment to UKIP was solely our share of this cost. The figure covered the cost of venue hire, transport, accommodation and security for the events.

Seb Dance, a Labour MEP facing imminent unemployment, has written to General Secretary Iain McNicol demanding that Mills be thrown out of the party. Guido thinks Labour would be crazy to drive their biggest donor out of the party. They’re not that crazy, are they?

Quote of the Day

MoD Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove on EU representation in recent Nato deployments:

“You will see that of the four lead nations, two of them – Canada and the USA – are not European nations. And, before too long, three of them won’t be.”

