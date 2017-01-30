Government Cake Tsar is Labour Sponge-Lover

The killjoy civil servant behind the Whitehall anti-cake edict can be revealed as a Labour-supporting dessert aficionado. Despite warning her colleagues to refrain from sugary treats, Liza Pawlowska has proudly posted social media snaps showing a large, half-eaten sponge cake topped with whipped cream, and another of a tray of sausage rolls. She also displays her support for Remain campaigners Labour in for Britain. While unashamedly flaunting her love of cake online, Pawlowska warned her colleagues “to be more mindful… of those who have difficulty resisting“. She really is trying to have her cake and eat it…