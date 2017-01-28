Saturday Seven Up

is week 215,623 visitors visited 632,018 times viewing 1,067,546 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Article 50: Which MPs Are Voting Against
- “Feminist” Ewan McGregor Defended Child Rapist Polanski
- First as Tragedy, Then as Farce
- Diane: “I Can’t Tell You” How Labour Will Whip Article 50 Vote
- They Laughed, They’re Not Laughing Now
- “Jeremy is Full of Sh*t!” Liverpool Fans Give Corbyn a Song
- Corbyn Buries Northern Ireland Police Officer
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…