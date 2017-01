This anti-McCluskey attack video aims to go viral online. It lists a number of the financial shenanigans that Len McCluskey has got up to. Will it reach voters? Unite’s last leadership election had only a 15% turnout with two-thirds of the votes going to Red Len. This time he has an even more left-wing opponent taking votes off him as well as a moderate rival. The battle for control of the Labour Party’s paymaster has important long-term ramifications for British politics…