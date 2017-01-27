Order of the OTT: LibDem Compares Brexit to Hitler

One LibDem parliamentary candidate is taking Brexit particularly badly. Kelly-Marie Blundell, torchbearer for the LibDem fightback in Lewes, has compared the government’s Article 50 legislation to Hitler’s Enabling Act:

The Enabling Act gave Hitler almost unlimited powers to make arbitrary law, an integral step towards his reign of terror. The Article 50 bill exercises parliament’s sovereignty to fulfil the will of the people and leave the European Union. As Godwin’s Law goes, a particularly OTT example…