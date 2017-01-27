Khan Broken Promise #7: U-Turns on Olympics Tax

Sadiq Khan is still taxing Londoners to pay for the 2012 Olympics despite the bill for the games having been met, breaking a key campaign promise to abolish the ‘one-off’ levy. Khan said he would drop a council tax precept which amounts to £8 on the average band D property once the £625 million bill for the Olympics had been paid off by 2017. During a City Hall budget debate this week it emerged Khan is continuing to impose the tax and is now directing the funds towards non-Olympic projects. London Assembly Member Gareth Bacon says:

“The mayor needs to apologise to Londoners for breaking his promise to remove this tax. He also needs to properly balance his books without using Olympic money, which was never intended to be his blank cheque.”

This is Khan’s seventh broken promise in eight months…