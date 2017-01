Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens is next to quit over Article 50. Wales voted to Leave.

“I believe that leaving is a terrible mistake and I cannot reconcile my overwhelming view that to endorse the step that will make exit inevitable is wrong… “It is with deep regret that this inevitably means I must resign from the shadow cabinet. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as your shadow secretary of state for Wales, the country where I was born, bred, work and live”