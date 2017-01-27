Chris Addison Forgets Dave’s Dementia Record

Chris Addison is the archetypal virtue signalling BBC lefty luvvie. Naturally, when David Cameron was appointed president of Alzheimer’s Research UK yesterday, Addison took umbrage, asking: “Imagine how much you could have helped that if you’d been Prime Minister for seven years or something”. If right-on Addison was as informed as he likes his Twitter followers to think, he would know that Cameron prioritised Alzheimer’s and dementia while in government, spent hundreds of millions on dementia research, set up the Dementia Research Institute, spent millions more on dementia care in hospitals and care homes, backed numerous dementia programmes including the 2020 Challenge and Dementia Friends, oversaw an increase in dementia diagnosis rates from 42% to 68%, hosted the first ever G8 dementia summit in 2013 and gave a major speech for Global Dementia Legacy in 2014. Perhaps Addison forgot all this. Still, at least he got some retweets.