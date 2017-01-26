Shadow Minister Tulip Siddiq Resigns

Dear Jeremy,

It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that I write this letter. Like you, I came into politics to make a difference and, most importantly, to represent my constituents.

From the minute I was elected, my priority has been to ensure that the voices of people from Hampstead and Kilburn are represented in Parliament. The vast majority of my constituents voted last year to remain in the European Union, as did I.

On the announcement of the 3 line whip on the Article 50 vote, I therefore feel I have no choice but to resign from my front bench role as Shadow Minister for Early Years. I do not support the triggering of Article 50 and cannot reconcile myself to the front bench position.

Leaving the European Union presents enormous uncertainty for my constituents, with most believing that the disadvantages of leaving outweigh any potential beneﬁts.

Many still don’t have firm guarantees that their residential rights will be protected after Brexit. The Government’s vague plans do not provide any safeguards over our membership of security agencies that underpin counter-terrorism efforts. They do not provide any guarantees over the environmental or employment rights that Labour have fought to secure for working people. They do not provide any guarantees of full access to the single market that is integral to so many livelihoods.

I will look carefully at amendments brought to the debate, consider them in their own right and work constructively to develop such guarantees. I support Keir Starmer and my Labour colleagues, and know they are working to get the best deal for Britain throughout this process.

I know you have a difficult job as our Leader and it is not my intention to cause more complications for you. We are both united in our values of fairness, social justice and equality and I know you, above everyone else, will recognise my commitment to my local constituents.

I have always been clear – I do not represent Westminster in Hampstead and Kilburn, I represent Hampstead and Kilburn in Westminster. I feel that the most effective place for me to counter Teresa May’s hard Brexit is from the backbenches.

In solidarity,

Tulip Siddiq MP