Brexit Boom for Brilliant British Boffins

The Remain campaign’s Scientists for EU group once warned: “Less money, not more, available for UK for science if we leave.” Well, according to buoyant boffins, the UK’s world-leading life sciences sector will enjoy a boom in investment and growth post-Brexit. London Stock Exchange figures released today show angel and seed investment into British life sciences grew 258% and 365% respectively last year compared to 2015 levels. Dr Eliot Forster, chairman of life sciences hub MedCity, said:

Enthusiasm for UK life sciences will encourage more players to come here for the first time and may be one of the defining factors of 2017.”

How’s it being reported?

Investment in UK life sciences set to rise in 2017… despite Brexit.”  

Britain’s brilliant boffins leading the way…

January 26, 2017 at 3:48 pm



Quote of the Day

MoD Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove on EU representation in recent Nato deployments:

“You will see that of the four lead nations, two of them – Canada and the USA – are not European nations. And, before too long, three of them won’t be.”

