Labour Stoke Candidate: Corbyn is “IRA Supporting Friend of Hamas”

Fair to say Labour’s anti-Brexit Stoke-on-Trent candidate is not a fan of Jeremy Corbyn. Gareth Snell backed Owen Smith in the Labour leadership election, blasting Jez as an “IRA supporting friend of Hamas” who “took money and worked at the Iranian state”. He sums up his view of Corbyn:

As in Copeland, the pro-Corbyn candidates seeking selection were well beaten in Stoke. CLPs are still controlled by the old guard who are not hard-left, mainly councillors with long careers in the Labour Party. Corbynistas are privately bemoaning their lack of strategy and resources to get hard-left candidates selected. Still, these tweets from Gareth will probably go down well in Stoke…

Tags:
People:
January 26, 2017 at 8:23 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

MoD Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove on EU representation in recent Nato deployments:

“You will see that of the four lead nations, two of them – Canada and the USA – are not European nations. And, before too long, three of them won’t be.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Telegraph Advertising on MailOnline Telegraph Advertising on MailOnline
Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again) Kirkup Leaves The Telegraph (Again)
Disgraced Straw Delivers Church Lecture on Integrity Disgraced Straw Delivers Church Lecture on Integrity
Watch: Corbyn Mourns Death of Living Police Officer Watch: Corbyn Mourns Death of Living Police Officer
Julian Huppert Linked to Sultry French Star Julian Huppert Linked to Sultry French Star
MoD Chief: EU Irrelevant to UK Security MoD Chief: EU Irrelevant to UK Security
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Cruz’s Slam Dunk Cruz’s Slam Dunk
Live Spreadsheet: Brexit Blockers Tracker Live Spreadsheet: Brexit Blockers Tracker
Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance
Watch: Khan Admits He Could Have Frozen All Fares Watch: Khan Admits He Could Have Frozen All Fares
Watch: “Feminist” Ewan McGregor Defended Child Rapist Watch: “Feminist” Ewan McGregor Defended Child Rapist
Corbynista Stoke Candidate Rails Against PLP Corbynista Stoke Candidate Rails Against PLP
Government Trident Spin Misfires Government Trident Spin Misfires
TfL Told Khan he Could Freeze All Fares TfL Told Khan he Could Freeze All Fares
Watch: Jez Called “S***” on Train Watch: Jez Called “S***” on Train
Watch: May Refuses to Answer Trident Questions Four Times Watch: May Refuses to Answer Trident Questions Four Times
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
Farage Hired by Fox News Farage Hired by Fox News