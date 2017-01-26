Labour Stoke Candidate: Corbyn is “IRA Supporting Friend of Hamas”

Fair to say Labour’s anti-Brexit Stoke-on-Trent candidate is not a fan of Jeremy Corbyn. Gareth Snell backed Owen Smith in the Labour leadership election, blasting Jez as an “IRA supporting friend of Hamas” who “took money and worked at the Iranian state”. He sums up his view of Corbyn:

As in Copeland, the pro-Corbyn candidates seeking selection were well beaten in Stoke. CLPs are still controlled by the old guard who are not hard-left, mainly councillors with long careers in the Labour Party. Corbynistas are privately bemoaning their lack of strategy and resources to get hard-left candidates selected. Still, these tweets from Gareth will probably go down well in Stoke…