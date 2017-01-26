Labour Frontbenchers Voting Against Article 50

Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he WILL impose a three line whip ordering his MPs to vote for Article 50. These are the Labour frontbenchers who have said they will vote against and will have to resign or be sacked unless they or Jezza bottle it:

Tulip Siddiq – Tells Sky News she’ll resign if a three line whip is imposed.

Clive Lewis – Guardian reports he has said he will vote against.

Jo Stevens – Ditto.

Dawn Butler – Has pledged to vote against.

Catherine West – Has vowed “I will vote against Brexit in parliament”.

Daniel Zeichner – Says he will vote in line with his Remain constituency.

Thangam Debboniare – Said she would vote against, now crowd-sourcing.

Surely not another Labour reshuffle?