Labour Frontbenchers Voting Against Article 50

Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he WILL impose a three line whip ordering his MPs to vote for Article 50. These are the Labour frontbenchers who have said they will vote against and will have to resign or be sacked unless they or Jezza bottle it:

Tulip Siddiq – Tells Sky News she’ll resign if a three line whip is imposed.

Clive LewisGuardian reports he has said he will vote against.

Cat Smith Sky News say she is considering resigning.

Jo Stevens – Ditto.

Dawn Butler – Has pledged to vote against.

Catherine West – Has vowed “I will vote against Brexit in parliament”.

Daniel Zeichner – Says he will vote in line with his Remain constituency.

Thangam Debboniare – Said she would vote against, now crowd-sourcing.

Surely not another Labour reshuffle?

Quote of the Day

MoD Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove on EU representation in recent Nato deployments:

“You will see that of the four lead nations, two of them – Canada and the USA – are not European nations. And, before too long, three of them won’t be.”

