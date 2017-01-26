FAKE-BAKE NEWS: ORANGE IS THE NEW PRESIDENT, BUT THERESA MAY BACK HIM

Theresa May is jetting off to meet Donald Trump tomorrow, under pressure to simultaneously criticise his chauvinistic actions while convincing him to support post-Brexit Britain. The Prime Minister will almost certainly be on her high heels, but will need to climb down from her high horse pretty rapidly if she’s to get the newly empowered President on side. With that in mind, bookmaker Paddy Power has come up with a slew of mischievous betting specials for tomorrow’s momentous meeting.

  • Trump certainly doesn’t lack presence, but the bookie wonder if May might produce a gift on arrival – a matching spray tan in tribute (8/1).
  • While they think it’s a 10/1 shot that the pair match fashion-wise – that’s the price Paddy Power offers for the two leaders to each turn up wearing tartan suits.
  • Other bets include the possibility of Trump giving May a gift – showering her with gold (25/1) – the announcement that Britain will pledge funding for the Mexican wall (40/1), and the likelihood of self-elected-unofficial-and-totally-unwanted British ambassador to the US Nigel Farage being present for the meeting (7/1).

Paddy Power say: “May will need to put a lot of oomph-a loompa into her pitch if she’s to appeal to Trump and convince him to let Britain into the chocolate factory that is America’s wealth. May could take a deferential approach and pitch herself as The Apprentice to Donald’s all-knowing emperor.” Alternatively, she could offer him Downing Street cat Larry – that way letting him grab her by the pussy…

