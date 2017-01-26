Clive Lewis Bottles It

Clive Lewis has been mouthing off for days about how he’s going rebel against Article 50. First he told his local press he couldn’t back it. Then he told a meeting of the Shadow Cabinet he would vote and campaign against it. Faced with the sack, bottlejob Lewis has this afternoon caved in and said he will vote with the Labour whip in favour of Article 50: “I will… join my colleagues in voting for the bill on its second reading”All mouth and no trousers from man who sees himself as a future leader…

UPDATE: Dawn Butler also bottles it. Last year she said she would vote against, now she says she will vote with the Labour whip.

