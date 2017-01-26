Article 50 Bill Timetable

Tues 31 Jan and Weds 1 Feb: Second reading debate
Weds 1 Feb: Second reading vote
Mon 6, Tues 7, Weds 8 Feb: Committee and report stages, third reading
Then: To the Lords
It’s happening…
MoD Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove on EU representation in recent Nato deployments:
“You will see that of the four lead nations, two of them – Canada and the USA – are not European nations. And, before too long, three of them won’t be.”