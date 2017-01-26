UK Economy Growing Faster Than Experts Expected. Again.

ONS numbers just out show that the UK economy again grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2016 with a rate of 0.6%. This is ahead of “expert” predictions of a 0.5% in a survey of City economists. UK GDP grew 2.4% on annualised basis. In comparison US is coming in at 2.2%.

The above graph also shows growth ahead of Reuters survey of economists prediction every month last quarter – the experts were too pessimistic about the post-referendum prospects. This is Britain’s sixteenth straight quarter of economic growth. Brexit Britain’s boom continues…

Quote of the Day

MoD Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove on EU representation in recent Nato deployments:

“You will see that of the four lead nations, two of them – Canada and the USA – are not European nations. And, before too long, three of them won’t be.”

