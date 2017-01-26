UK Economy Growing Faster Than Experts Expected. Again.

ONS numbers just out show that the UK economy again grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2016 with a rate of 0.6%. This is ahead of “expert” predictions of a 0.5% in a survey of City economists. UK GDP grew 2.4% on annualised basis. In comparison US is coming in at 2.2%.

The above graph also shows growth ahead of Reuters survey of economists prediction every month last quarter – the experts were too pessimistic about the post-referendum prospects. This is Britain’s sixteenth straight quarter of economic growth. Brexit Britain’s boom continues…