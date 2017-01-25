Sadiq Spoils Corbyn’s Main Attack Line

Lifelong Eurosceptic Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t have much to criticise the government about on Brexit. His main attacks are that Theresa May is creating a “bargain basement economy” and that Labour will table amendments to the Article 50 legislation to prevent the Tories from harming workers’ rights. Speaking in City Hall this morning Sadiq Khan has completely rubbished this attack line:

“I know that the government, for example David Davies, has met with Frances O’Grady from the TUC, and a number of people who care about workers rights. Again, to give credit to the government, I don’t think they want to weaken workers rights. And I’m hoping that what we have now is a floor not a ceiling. What none of us want to see is a dilution of workers rights or a race to the bottom. That’s why there’s been some anxiety with comments about us being, inverted commas, an offshore tax haven, because the implication is that would lead to a dilution of workers rights. I’ve seen no evidence from the conversations I’ve had with senior members of the government that that’s their aspiration or their intention or something they want to do. Which is good.”

Arguably Labour’s main attack line on the government blown out of the water by their most popular elected figure…

Tags: ,
People: /
January 25, 2017 at 11:44 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

MoD Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove on EU representation in recent Nato deployments:

“You will see that of the four lead nations, two of them – Canada and the USA – are not European nations. And, before too long, three of them won’t be.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Live Spreadsheet: Brexit Blockers Tracker Live Spreadsheet: Brexit Blockers Tracker
Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance
Watch: Khan Admits He Could Have Frozen All Fares Watch: Khan Admits He Could Have Frozen All Fares
Watch: “Feminist” Ewan McGregor Defended Child Rapist Watch: “Feminist” Ewan McGregor Defended Child Rapist
Corbynista Stoke Candidate Rails Against PLP Corbynista Stoke Candidate Rails Against PLP
Government Trident Spin Misfires Government Trident Spin Misfires
TfL Told Khan he Could Freeze All Fares TfL Told Khan he Could Freeze All Fares
Watch: Jez Called “S***” on Train Watch: Jez Called “S***” on Train
Watch: May Refuses to Answer Trident Questions Four Times Watch: May Refuses to Answer Trident Questions Four Times
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
Farage Hired by Fox News Farage Hired by Fox News
UKIP Announce Nuttall for Stoke UKIP Announce Nuttall for Stoke
Osborne Buries BlackRock News Osborne Buries BlackRock News
UKIP Out-NHS Labour in Copeland UKIP Out-NHS Labour in Copeland
Labour Copeland Candidate’s Son is True Lad Labour Copeland Candidate’s Son is True Lad
Govt Cancels Carbon Capture Govt Cancels Carbon Capture
Seamus Officially Leaves Guardian Seamus Officially Leaves Guardian
Article 50 Splits Shadow Cabinet Article 50 Splits Shadow Cabinet
Revenge Porn Momentum Candidate Quits Revenge Porn Momentum Candidate Quits