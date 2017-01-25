Sadiq Spoils Corbyn’s Main Attack Line

Lifelong Eurosceptic Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t have much to criticise the government about on Brexit. His main attacks are that Theresa May is creating a “bargain basement economy” and that Labour will table amendments to the Article 50 legislation to prevent the Tories from harming workers’ rights. Speaking in City Hall this morning Sadiq Khan has completely rubbished this attack line:

“I know that the government, for example David Davies, has met with Frances O’Grady from the TUC, and a number of people who care about workers rights. Again, to give credit to the government, I don’t think they want to weaken workers rights. And I’m hoping that what we have now is a floor not a ceiling. What none of us want to see is a dilution of workers rights or a race to the bottom. That’s why there’s been some anxiety with comments about us being, inverted commas, an offshore tax haven, because the implication is that would lead to a dilution of workers rights. I’ve seen no evidence from the conversations I’ve had with senior members of the government that that’s their aspiration or their intention or something they want to do. Which is good.”

Arguably Labour’s main attack line on the government blown out of the water by their most popular elected figure…