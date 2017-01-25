PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Helen Jones (Warrington North) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 25 January

Q2 Chris Philp (Croydon South)

Q3 David Warburton (Somerton and Frome)

Q4 Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton)

Q5 Dr Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire)

Q6 Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)

Q7 Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire)

Q8 Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)

Q9 Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North)

Q10 Peter Grant (Glenrothes)

Q11 Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) When she will next meet the First Minister of Scotland.

Q12 Chris Bryant (Rhondda)

Q13 Mr Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East)

Q14 Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Q15 Dr Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

January 25, 2017 at 11:52 am



Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

