PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Helen Jones (Warrington North) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 25 January
Q2 Chris Philp (Croydon South)
Q3 David Warburton (Somerton and Frome)
Q4 Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton)
Q5 Dr Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire)
Q6 Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
Q7 Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire)
Q8 Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)
Q9 Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North)
Q10 Peter Grant (Glenrothes)
Q11 Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) When she will next meet the First Minister of Scotland.
Q12 Chris Bryant (Rhondda)
Q13 Mr Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East)
Q14 Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber)
Q15 Dr Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)
Comments in the comments…