The LibDems have selected a Brexit-backing candidate to take on Tory MP Andrew Bridgen in his Leave stronghold of North West Leicestershire at the next election. Cllr Michael Wyatt is a “LibDem For Leave” who says he wants to “push for a Brexit deal that’s allows the country to take back control of our immigration policy”. So naturally he is running for a Remain-backing party that wants open borders and is voting against Article 50. Takes all sorts…