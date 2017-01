James Kirkup, who quit the Telegraph in 2014 only to change his mind and stay, has left again, this time probably for good. He’s leaving his post as¬†Executive Editor (Politics) to become Director of the Social Market Foundation think tank. Did he leave for the influence or the money? The Telegraph politics desk is like the Marie Celeste of Lobby journalism, now without a pol ed and an executive pol ed, whatever that is…

See also: Telegraph Politics Team Launches Attack on Editor.