Julian Huppert Linked to Oscar-Nominated Sexy French Actress

Congratulations to French actress Isabelle Huppert, who has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Elle. Would you believe that the sultry Parisian star of the silver screen is related to bearded former LibDem MP Julian Huppert? Guido has studied the evidence above and – sorry Julian – can see little resemblance other than the unmistakable shock of red hair. Julian fondly recalls his childhood family meetings with a young Isabelle:

“She’s come to stay before. I took her punting around 20 years ago. I’m very proud and delighted. She’s doing well. No-one compares to her.”

Well he certainly doesn’t…