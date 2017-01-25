Cash for Access Sinner Straw’s Sermon on Integrity

Disgraced Jack Straw is taking some time out from offering to take cash-for-access to chair a lecture on “integrity and public service” at Westminster Abbey. Promotional literature for the church’s “Integrity” series says Straw will address questions such as: “What does it mean for a public servant to have integrity?” Like he would know…

Readers will remember Straw was caught on camera by undercover reporters arranging a cash-for-access deal, boasting how he operates “under the radar” using a “combination of charm and menace”, naming a price of £5000-a-day. The same Jack Straw who was damned by Chilcot for his behaviour during the Iraq War, the same Jack Straw facing kidnap and torture claims over the rendition of a Libyan dissident. Who better to speak about integrity in politics?