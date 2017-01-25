Ted Cruz Shoots and He Scores

US gossip site Deadspin has been needling Ted Cruz about basketball ever since he called a hoop a “basketball ring“ at a campaign rally when he was running against Trump in the Republican primaries. They were incredulous as to the authenticity of his affection for basketball. So when Politico reported that he’d started a regular weekly basketball session with Republican senators like Marco Rubio they demanded photographic* proof:

Send us proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball https://t.co/MgGLnsscPf pic.twitter.com/mpxI5EBQkK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 23, 2017

Good comeback to cheap abuse and good use of a popular internet meme. Even better if you fully understand the joke. A slam dunk for the senator…