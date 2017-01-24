Leave Tories Expect 400+ MPs to Back Article 50

Some more excitable Brexiteers are claiming that the Supreme Court decision means the public has been “overruled” and that Article 50 “could now be blocked”. This is bluster. Leave Tories in the Commons who Guido has spoken to today expect to secure the votes of over 400 MPs to trigger Article 50. They envisage around 80 Labour MPs voting against or abstaining, the SNP voting against and a handful of Tory abstentions. In other words, a large majority to trigger. The government rates its chances of winning the Article 50 vote at “100%”. As you can see on Guido’s spreadsheet, there are currently only 80 or so MPs actually planning to vote against. Brexit is not under threat from this morning’s decision.

January 24, 2017 at 12:31 pm



David David responds when asked if he’s confident he can make a success of Brexit:

“Why on earth could it go wrong?”

