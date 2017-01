"Majority of 8 to 3 Supreme Court rules government cannot trigger article 50" without Parliament – Lord Neuberger https://t.co/9ssHavp4Mc pic.twitter.com/u7XcBZjtgy — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 24, 2017

The Supreme Court votes 8-3 that parliament must vote on triggering Article 50, inevitable though a win for the Remainers looking to frustrate Brexit. Good news is the devolved assemblies do not have a veto. Stay calm, this decision is immaterial, Brexit will still happen…