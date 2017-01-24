Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance in Copeland

There will be no ‘progressive alliance’ to help Labour in Copeland: the Greens have gone kamikaze by selecting a loudly anti-nuclear candidate in a constituency where more than 10,000 people are employed in the nuclear industry, with thousands more working in its supply chain. Green Party candidate Jack Lenox says “no to nuclear”:

“All candidates except Greens are pro-nuclear… All three potential Labour candidates are pro-nuclear. We can’t let it go unchallenged… We will be campaigning against future nuclear development at Moorside… I remain entirely unconvinced that we need to build more nuclear power stations.”

A Green suicide mission likely to pick up a few hundred votes, could they end up costing Labour?