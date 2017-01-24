“Feminist” Ewan McGregor Defended Child Rapist Polanksi

Principled feminist Ewan McGregor pulled out of a TV interview with Piers Morgan this morning, tweeting: “Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.” Worth recalling a different interview McGregor was entirely happy to give: fawning over film director Roman Polanski, who was famously jailed for the rape of a 13-year-old girl whom he drugged and sodomised. McGregor said he was “upset” for Polanski, claiming the convicted child abuser is “not a danger to society in any way“. Polanski is the cause of justified outrage for feminists, so much so that only today he was today forced to step down from hosting the French Oscars in disgrace. Ewan’s record means he is hardly a great addition to the sisterhood…

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove to the Commons on Trident:

"The unilateralists opposite complaining today are in the position of eunuchs complaining about the cost of Viagra."

