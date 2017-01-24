Corbynista Stoke Candidate’s Rants Against PLP

Chris Spence is the Corbynista hoping to become Labour’s candidate in Stoke. The pony-tailed Labour councillor describes himself as a “socialist and humanist” and according to LabourList “played a significant role organising for Jeremy Corbyn in the West Midlands in the leadership election”. Things are going to be pretty awkward if he makes it to Westminster. Spence is on the record calling the current Parliamentary Labour Party “a disgrace”, accusing them of “stupidity”, and warning there is “lots of deadwood to be cleared”. He also wrote that his potential future comrades were “in the kindergarten” and that “the PLP don’t like resurgent Party democracy as they feel control slipping away”.

Sure Labour MPs will be delighted at the prospect of travelling to Stoke to campaign for him…

UPDATE: Despite the snazzy campaign graphics, Spence has failed to pass to the next stage of selection.