TfL Told Khan He Could Freeze All Fares

Sadiq Khan has repeatedly explained his broken TfL fares promise by claiming that Travelcards and daily and weekly caps are out of his control. Of course this doesn’t justify the broken manifesto pledge that commuters would “not pay a penny more”. And it turns out it isn’t even true…

The excellent Mayorwatch blog has got hold of the advice TfL sent Khan when he took office. In it, TfL told the Mayor it would be possible to freeze Travelcard prices and daily and weekly caps, even going as far as giving him a cost plan:

“the ﬁnancial impact on us of freezing Travelcards (and pegged daily/weekly Oyster/contactless caps), which would be an additional £660m over ﬁve years”

If Travelcards and daily and weekly caps are out of the Mayor’s control, why would TfL include the cost of freezing them in their advice to him? Khan really enjoying the lack of accountability in his new job. Gordon Brown’s team didn’t call him Sadiq the sneak for nothing…