“Jeremy is Full of Sh*t!” Liverpool Fans Give Corbyn a Song

On Saturday afternoon Jeremy Corbyn had the misfortune of sharing a train carriage with a group of refreshed Liverpool fans still smarting from their defeat at home to struggling Swansea. The Scousers spied the Labour leader and gave him a song. To the tune of “When the Saints Go Marching In”:
“Oh Jeremy!
(Oh Jeremy!)
Is full of sh*t!
(Is full of sh*t!)
Oh Jeremy is full of sh*t,
He’s full sh*t, sh*t and more sh*t,
Oh Jeremy is full of sh*t!”
They later gave him a rendition of “Get your policies out for the lads”. Corbyn and his vocal critics eventually made up and posed for a selfie on the platform:
What is it with Jez and eventful train journeys…