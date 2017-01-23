16 Point Tory Lead With ICM

Corbyn relaunch latest: Labour down two points from two weeks ago with ICM, Tory lead extends to 16 points.
Conservatives: 42% (nc)
Labour: 26% (-2)
Ukip: 13% (+1)
Lib Dems: 10% (+1)
Greens: 5% (+1)
Save Jez time…
David David responds when asked if he’s confident he can make a success of Brexit:
“Why on earth could it go wrong?”