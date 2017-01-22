May Refuses to Answer Trident Question Four Times

Theresa May refuses four times to answer Marr’s questions about the Trident cover-up reported in the Sunday Times:

MARR: When you made that first speech in July in the House of Commons about Trident did you know that misfire had happened?

MAY: Well, I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles. When I made that speech in the House of Commons, what we were talking about was whether or not we should renew our Trident…

MARR: Did you know that it had happened?

MAY: I think that we should defend our country. I think that we should play our role within Nato and have an independent nuclear deterrent. Jeremy Corbyn thinks differently…

MARR: This is a very serious incident. Did you know about it when you were talking in the House of Commons?

MAY: And the issue that we were talking about in the House of Commons was a very serious issue…

MARR: Prime Minister, did you know?

MAY: There are tests that take place all the time regularly for our nuclear deterrence. What we were talking about in that debate that took place…

That’s a yes then…

January 22, 2017 at 10:13 am



Quote of the Day

David David responds when asked if he's confident he can make a success of Brexit:

"Why on earth could it go wrong?"

