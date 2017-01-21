Saturday Seven Up

This week 193,383 visitors visited 603,091 times viewing 1,030,275 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- May Speech Pre-Briefed Quotes
- Danny Blanchflower Does It Again
- Quiz: Donald Trump vs Jeremy Corbyn… Who Said It?
- Labour MP’s Awkward Gaffe Attacking Grieving UKIP Councillor
- Hammond: No Deal and I’ll Make UK Tax Haven of Europe
- Labour Benches Googling “Museum Directorships Near Me”
- New European: Leave Voters are “Lager Louts of Europe”
