Confirmed: UKIP Leader Paul Nuttall Stands in Stoke

Paul Nuttall is UKIP’s candidate in the Stoke Central by-election, the party announced this morning. UKIP came second in Tristram Hunt’s old seat last year and the constituency voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU. Nuttall’s candidacy was expected: this is the fifth time he has run for parliament and is by far his best chance so far at gaining a seat. Nuttall has just 33 days to connect with Stoke voters: Labour imposed a tight timetable in the hope it might scupper his efforts. A big, bold call from UKIP…