Confirmed: Nuttall Stands in Stoke

Paul Nuttall is UKIP’s candidate in the Stoke Central by-election, the party announced this morning. His candidacy was “unopposed” at an NEC meeting last night. UKIP came second in Tristram Hunt’s old seat last year and the constituency voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU. Nuttall’s candidacy was expected: this is the fifth time he has run for parliament and is by far his best chance so far at gaining a seat. Nuttall has just 33 days to connect with Stoke voters: Labour imposed a tight timetable in the hope it might scupper his efforts. A big, bold, but probably necessary call from UKIP…