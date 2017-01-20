Trump Inauguration Concert Star Toby Keith

The highlight from last night’s Trump inauguration concert: the legendary singer-songwriter Toby Keith performing his classic “Red, White and Blue”. “We’ll put a boot in your ass, it’s the American way…”
The highlight from last night’s Trump inauguration concert: the legendary singer-songwriter Toby Keith performing his classic “Red, White and Blue”. “We’ll put a boot in your ass, it’s the American way…”
David David responds when asked if he’s confident he can make a success of Brexit:
“Why on earth could it go wrong?”