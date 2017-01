George Osborne drops the news he’s taking a job at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, 17 minutes before Trump’s inauguration kicks off. He will be joining his old aide Rupert Harrison and keeping his part-time role as MP for Tatton. Gotta commend him on his timing and spin:

“BlackRock wants better outcomes for pensioners and savers – and I want to help them deliver that.”

Next month’s Register of MPs’ Interests will be one to look out for…