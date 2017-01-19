Tories Lead Labour in North

YouGov’s headline figure of a 42% – 25% Tory lead over Labour in this morning’s is bad enough for Corbyn. Even worse is the Tory lead in the North and among working class voters. Perhaps Jez will say the polls are rigged too…

David David responds when asked if he's confident he can make a success of Brexit:

“Why on earth could it go wrong?”

