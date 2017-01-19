Article 50 Splits Shadow Cabinet

Jeremy Corbyn is facing a Shadow Cabinet split after imposing a three line whip on his MPs to back the triggering of Article 50. Several shadow ministers have previously committed to voting against Article 50 – Shadow Cabinet minister Dawn Butler has said: “I will reflect the decision of my constituents which was to vote Remain”, Shadow Foreign minister Catherine West has pledged “I will vote against Brexit in parliament”, Shadow Transport minister Daniel Zeichner has said: “When the vote on the EU comes before Parliament, my vote will reflect the overwhelming result in Cambridge – to Remain”, whip Thangam Debboniare has said: “I’ve told my constituents publicly that, at the moment, I would have no hesitation in opposing Article 50 from being invoked”. This afternoon the Eastern Daily Press quote Shadow Business Secretary Clive Lewis as suggesting he will vote against Article 50:

“I don’t think what is currently on the table, given the irreversibility of Article 50, means that signing Article 50 under these conditions is in the best interests of people in Norwich or the country.”

One of the following has to happen: These MPs change their minds, Corbyn backs down on the three line whip, or he has to fire them…

January 19, 2017 at 5:18 pm



Quote of the Day

David David responds when asked if he’s confident he can make a success of Brexit:

“Why on earth could it go wrong?”

