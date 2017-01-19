Revenge Porn Momentum Candidate Quits

A candidate in the Momentum elections has quit after Guido discovered he used to run a ‘revenge porn’ site posting leaked Snapchat photos. Yesterday Guido contacted Joshua Brandwood asking him if he still stood by his decision in 2013 to publish a series of private photos which had been screenshotted by users of the Snapchat app. Facebook closed Brandwood’s page finding it breached their guidelines on bullying and harassment. At the time he told the BBC: “It’s just for a laugh”. After being contacted by Guido, Brandwood tweeted a statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I have withdrawn from Momentum’s Coordinator election.”

He remains a Labour councillor in Morecambe where he campaigns against “inequality and hate crimes”…