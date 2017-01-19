Momentum Candidate Glamour Photographer’s Sexy Snaps Masterclass

A top Corbynista standing for election as a regional chair of Momentum is a former glamour photographer who took thousands of sexy snaps and recommended models with “perfect body statistics“. An hour-long video shows Southend Labour spokesman Mike Fieldhouse posing-up sultry models clad in stockings, corsets and thigh-high leather boots. During his instructional film Glamour Photography Masterclass With Mike Fieldhouse, the Corbyn cheerleader has a blonde woman pose suggestively across a motorbike, describing the scene as “good stuff“. Later he advises: “If you want top models you have pay top prices. What you’re paying for is sheer professionalism and perfect body statistics.” Fieldhouse describes himself on his website as “your local Labour Party spokesman” and states:

“By 2015 I had all but given up hope of seeing a fair and just society in the UK during my lifetime. That was until Jeremy Corbyn’s brilliant leadership campaign reignited my enthusiasm and belief that a party with truly socialist policies.”

He also claims to work “part-time for a charity, providing counselling to survivors of childhood sexual abuse and rape“. No doubt this revelation will go down brilliantly with his feminist comrades…

Tags: ,
People:
January 19, 2017 at 1:01 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David David responds when asked if he’s confident he can make a success of Brexit:

“Why on earth could it go wrong?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships PMQs Sketch – Labour MPs Googling Museum Directorships
NEC Fudges Danczuk Decision NEC Fudges Danczuk Decision
Investigation: Wrecking Peers in Pay of Unis Investigation: Wrecking Peers in Pay of Unis
Bromentum: All Male Shortlist Bromentum: All Male Shortlist
Nuttall Set to Stand in Stoke Nuttall Set to Stand in Stoke
One Line Whip As Whips On A Jolly One Line Whip As Whips On A Jolly
Leaving The Protectionist Union Leaving The Protectionist Union
Labour Drops Student Anti-Semitism Probe Labour Drops Student Anti-Semitism Probe
Israeli “Plot”: Latest Israeli “Plot”: Latest
Video: Putin on Russian Prostitutes Video: Putin on Russian Prostitutes
New European: Leave Voters “Lager Louts” New European: Leave Voters “Lager Louts”
Sion Simon Deletes Pro Remain Statement Sion Simon Deletes Pro Remain Statement
John Woodcock’s Fake News John Woodcock’s Fake News
May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech
May Speech: Briefed Quotes May Speech: Briefed Quotes
Labour MP in Grieving Gaffe Labour MP in Grieving Gaffe
Sion Simon Impersonates a Brexiteer Sion Simon Impersonates a Brexiteer
Oxfam Attacks World’s Biggest Charitable Donor Oxfam Attacks World’s Biggest Charitable Donor
Trump vs Corbyn: Who Said It? Trump vs Corbyn: Who Said It?