Momentum Candidate Glamour Photographer’s Sexy Snaps Masterclass

A top Corbynista standing for election as a regional chair of Momentum is a former glamour photographer who took thousands of sexy snaps and recommended models with “perfect body statistics“. An hour-long video shows Southend Labour spokesman Mike Fieldhouse posing-up sultry models clad in stockings, corsets and thigh-high leather boots. During his instructional film Glamour Photography Masterclass With Mike Fieldhouse, the Corbyn cheerleader has a blonde woman pose suggestively across a motorbike, describing the scene as “good stuff“. Later he advises: “If you want top models you have pay top prices. What you’re paying for is sheer professionalism and perfect body statistics.” Fieldhouse describes himself on his website as “your local Labour Party spokesman” and states:

“By 2015 I had all but given up hope of seeing a fair and just society in the UK during my lifetime. That was until Jeremy Corbyn’s brilliant leadership campaign reignited my enthusiasm and belief that a party with truly socialist policies.”

He also claims to work “part-time for a charity, providing counselling to survivors of childhood sexual abuse and rape“. No doubt this revelation will go down brilliantly with his feminist comrades…