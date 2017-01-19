Red Len’s Hotel Hospitality Hypocrisy

Unite went on the attack yesterday over employment practices in hotels and restaurants, slamming chef Michel Roux for including service charges added to bills in his revenue. On the subject of workers’ rights in the hospitality industry, worth remembering Unite boss Len McCluskey was caught enjoying himself at the £1,200 a night Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo last year. What the papers missed was that the hotel was the scene of the longest strike over staff pay and conditions in Monaco’s history, when waiters and cleaners protested against a 50% cut in take-home pay. With ammo like this, it’s a surprise Coyne hasn’t started getting personal yet…