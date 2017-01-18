Nuttall’s Friends Tell Him to Stand in Stoke

Friends of Paul Nuttall are intimating that he is minded to stand in the Stoke-on-Trent by-election. He is certainly being told by senior Kippers, both those on his team and Farage supporters, that he must run. In the ‘pros’ column, Nuttall is said to see it as a chance to quickly seize the narrative, carve out a vision for UKIP under his leadership and keep the party relevant following Theresa May’s speech yesterday. In the ‘cons’ column, the seat will be tough to win – Labour are the bookies’ favourites and their by-election machine is formidable. He’ll inevitably have to deal with cries that he bottled it if he doesn’t run. The UKIP candidate is expected to be chosen by the NEC either tomorrow or on Friday. Official announcement Saturday 11am…