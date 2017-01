Over on the Momentum website members are voting to elect their new regional chairs. There are 17 candidates. All 17 are men. They are: Lee Jasper (yes, that Lee Jasper), Sam Smith-Warren, Adrie Van Der Meer, Jamie Green, Mark Dale, Gary Wareing, Mike Fieldhouse, Phil Pope, Ian Pope, Andy Ives, Davey Ivens, Geoff Littlefield, John Talbut, John Taylor, Al Gonzalez, Alex Scott-Samuel and Joshua Brandwood. Brocialism in action…