Labour NEC Panel Fudges Danczuk Decision

Labour have farcically delayed making a final decision on the status of the still suspended Simon Danczuk. Guido understands Danczuk has been referred to the party’s Constitutional Committee after an NEC disciplinary panel failed to reach a judgement on his readmittance to the party. Absurdly Danczuk has now been waiting for a decision more than a year after those spanking sexts, while the likes of Keith Vaz retain the whip. Danczuk says he is now considering his future options:

“Prior to today’s decision I had been interviewed by party officials and subsequently believed the matter would be settled satisfactorily. I am disappointed that this committee have chosen to delay a final decision. This seems unfair given other cases which have been resolved far more smoothly. While I was, and remain, supportive of Keith Vaz MP, it does appear that I have been treated very differently. I will be talking to friends, family and colleagues about my future options. However, I currently remain Rochdale’s Member of Parliament and will continue to serve the town efficiently and effectively.”

So Labour have cleared the members who used anti-Semitic slurs yet kicked the Danczuk decision into the long grass again…

January 18, 2017



David David responds when asked if he’s confident he can make a success of Brexit:

“Why on earth could it go wrong?”

