Davis: Transition Could Take Years

Speaking on the Today programme, David Davis said he expects a free trade deal with Europe to be agreed in two years though warns the transitional period could take longer. How long?

DD: “At the end of two years we will have our deal. What may take longer is implementation… It won’t be a long time. It’ll be practical.”

JH: “What are we talking? A year? Five years?”

DD: “A year or two. The thing you’ve got to understand is those interim arrangements will be determined by what the final outcome will be. If the final outcome is very like where we are now, they won’t be very long. If they’re very different, they’ll be longer.”

JH: “So it could be five years?”

DD: “I doubt it.“